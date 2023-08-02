Visit The Phoenician (billboard)

Aug. 2, 2023

Pro Tip of the Month: Work as a Team

This month’s tip comes courtesy of Kim Graham, the executive director of the Arizona Educational Foundation

“As the school year begins, it’s important to remember that teachers and administrators want what’s best for students. Educators teach language, math, arts and other academics. Students bring social-emotional skills they have learned at home into the classroom, as home is where they first feel loved and cared for, where they learn respect for themselves and others, and where they learn empathy and compassion. Teachers and administrators understand the importance of working collaboratively with parents and caregivers to ensure a holistic educational experience for all students. If you receive an email or phone call from your child’s teacher, it is an effort to work with you as a team to ensure your child’s needs are being communicated and met.”

The Arizona Educational Foundation’s mission is to celebrate excellence and cultivate equity in pre-K to 12th grade Arizona public education. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azedfoundation.org.

From Frontdoors Magazine

Key to the Good Life: Summer Lovin’

Next Doors: Youth Movement

Office Doors: A Day with Debbie Esparza

From the Road: What’s New in the Red Rocks

