Pro Tip of the Month: Nothing is Impossible

This month’s tip comes from Chrisie Funari, the president and founder of Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children.

“‘You get in life what you have the courage to ask for.” — One of my favorite quotes from Oprah. In the nonprofit sector, this rings very true. If you do not ask, you do not get. If you do not dream, you do not grow. Do not forget to shoot for the stars for the community and population you serve. Nothing is impossible, and those in need in our community deserve our leadership.”

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about childhood cancer and express support for childhood cancer patients, their families and survivors.