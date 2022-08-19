Visit Molina billboard

Aug. 19, 2022

Pro Tip of the Month: Nothing is Impossible

Vegan & Vine | Photo credit: Debby Wolvos

This month’s tip comes from Chrisie Funari, the president and founder of Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children.

“‘You get in life what you have the courage to ask for.” — One of my favorite quotes from Oprah. In the nonprofit sector, this rings very true. If you do not ask, you do not get. If you do not dream, you do not grow. Do not forget to shoot for the stars for the community and population you serve. Nothing is impossible, and those in need in our community deserve our leadership.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit AZCancerFoundation.org.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about childhood cancer and express support for childhood cancer patients, their families and survivors.

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
Featured, Philanthropy Pros
From Frontdoors Magazine

Office Doors: A Day with Emily Early, PhD

A 2nd Act: On Point

Charity Spotlight: Stretching the Bounds of Imagination

Cover Story: The Play’s the Thing

