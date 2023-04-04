Pro Tip of the Month: It Takes a Community to Change the World

This month’s tip comes courtesy of Jennifer Kiernan, the executive director and founder of Saving Amy

“Community consists of everyone connected with your organization and mission: volunteers, donors, community partners, your team and those you serve. People want to be involved with a cause; they often do not know where to start.

Pedro Arrupe said it perfectly:

What you are in love with,

what seizes your imagination, will affect everything.

It will decide

what will get you out of bed in the morning,

what you do with your evenings,

how you spend your weekends,

what you read, whom you know,

what breaks your heart,

and what amazes you with joy and gratitude.

Once you know what gets your community up in the morning, take great care to make sure they are connected at their point of passion. Engaging with those you serve is life-changing not only for the person receiving but also for those giving their time, talent and funding support. It is a realization that community is the heartbeat of every organization.”

Saving Amy is dedicated to a holistic approach to ending the cycle of homelessness by empowering individuals and families through mentoring, teaching life skills, educational advancement and financial stability through employment. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit savingamy.org.