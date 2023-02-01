Pro Tip of the Month: Invest in Governance

This month’s tip comes courtesy of Karilyn Van Oosten, the board chair of International Women’s Forum Arizona

“Being a leader is not only focusing on setting and executing the strategic vision, but also on good governance. Any leader and all teams and organizations succeed in the long run because of the strategic support and expert oversight they receive that keeps them and their organizations on the right path. Governance (which includes boards, monitoring systems and signaling mechanisms like codes of conduct) ensures the success of leadership visions and organizational potential in the long run. Not investing in sound governance structures is a sure way to undermine your leadership and lose your followers.”

As an affiliate of IWF, the Arizona forum includes over 100 extraordinary women in fields ranging from business to the arts to government and academia, along with a host of nonprofit participants. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit iwfaz.org.