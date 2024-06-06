Pro Tip of the Month: Be Sun-Safe!

This month’s tip comes courtesy of Julie Dunnigan, the CEO of Cancer Support Community Arizona.

“Summer is quickly approaching, and many of us will be spending more time outdoors, soaking up the Arizona sun. However, it is important to be cautious about increased sun exposure, as skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the U.S. Here are a few ways you can protect yourself and help others.

Protect Your Skin from Harmful UV Rays.

Make sure you wear and reapply SPF every day. Try to limit your sun exposure, especially from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the sun’s rays are the strongest. Lastly, wear clothing that covers as much skin as possible like hats, sunglasses and long sleeves or pants.

Get Regular Screenings.

Early detection is key. Get screened regularly for skin cancer. If you notice any changes or abnormalities in your skin, check in with your physician.

Tell a Friend About the Resources Available to Them.

No one can, or should, face cancer alone. There are many nonprofit organizations here in the Valley that help those battling cancer. Here at Cancer Support Community Arizona, we provide 100+ free social and emotional support programs to anyone impacted by cancer — any type, at any stage. If someone you know is struggling with a cancer diagnosis, let them know about the resources available to them. We’re here to help!”

Cancer Support Community Arizona provides emotional and social support to anyone in Arizona impacted by cancer with over 100 free programs per month. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit cscaz.org.