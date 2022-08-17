Philanthropy Pros: Dr. Meka Allen Named Fresh Start’s VP of Social Services

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation recently announced that Dr. Meka Allen will serve as the next Vice President of Social Services.

This promotion comes after Allen served for one year as Fresh Start’s Director of Social Work. In this role, she took part in expanding client social work visits and advancing the department’s efficacy through the recruitment of staff, volunteers, and bachelor’s and master’s level social work interns.

In her new role, Allen will support the expansion of the social work department, the establishment of the Watts Social Work Resource Center and the growth of its Impact Program.

“Meka’s promotion to vice president after just one year as director clearly reflects her quality leadership, innovation and drive to take Fresh Start to the next level,” said President and CEO of Fresh Start Kim McWaters.

Allen’s ties with Fresh Start do not begin with her employment. More than a decade ago, Allen used Fresh Start’s services to get back on her feet after a divorce. After seeing the impact Fresh Start made on her life, she wanted to help to extend the same kindness to others.

“As someone who has worked for Fresh Start and been a client, I truly know the difference Fresh Start makes in a woman’s life,” Allen said. “In my new role, I cannot wait to continue to help the social services team support women navigating life’s transitions and enable them to be heroes in their own lives as they achieve their goals and dreams.”

In addition to her work at Fresh Start, Allen is a US Army veteran and an adjunct professor at Arizona State University.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit freshstartwomen.org.