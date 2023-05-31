New Leadership Roles at Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona

Todd Rogers J. David Smith

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona announced that Todd Rogers has expanded his role within the organization as chief program & strategy officer. In his new role, he will oversee not only the construction department but also the family services department, leadership training, international builds and strategic planning. Rogers has been with Habitat for Humanity since 2007 and was formerly executive director of Habitat for Humanity Desert Foothills. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the nonprofit sector and serves as an ordained pastor in the United Methodist Church. Rogers holds a finance degree from Arizona State University and a master’s in divinity from Garrett Seminary at Northwestern.

Joining Rogers on the executive team as the new chief development officer is J. David Smith, a Phoenix native with over 20 years of combined volunteer and professional nonprofit leadership experience. Smith previously worked in the financial services industry for 18 years, followed by nine years of small business management. Before joining Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona, he held a leadership role at Arizona’s largest emergency shelter serving people experiencing homelessness. Most recently, Smith worked at a local animal welfare organization where he raised $8.4 million in annual and capital campaign gifts.

Habitat is proud to welcome Rogers and Smith to their new roles and looks forward to working alongside them to further the mission of providing affordable housing to families in need. Their expertise in nonprofit leadership, strategic planning and fundraising will be invaluable as they continue their work to build a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit habitatcaz.org.