Bettina Nava to Join Phoenix Art Museum Board of Trustees

Phoenix Art Museum announces the addition of Bettina Nava to its governing board of trustees. Chaired by Donald C. Opatrny Jr., a private investor and philanthropist, the Museum’s board serves as fiduciaries of the largest visual-arts organization in the American Southwest. Nava brings a range of experiences in strategic communications and planning, community relations, public relations and marketing. She will serve a three-year term renewable up to three terms.

“We are excited to welcome Bettina Nava to the board of trustees of Phoenix Art Museum,” said Jeremy Mikolajczak, the Museum’s Sybil Harrington Director and CEO. “As the Museum seeks to continue building bridges and authentic relationships across diverse sectors of the Greater Phoenix Metro Area, Nava’s extensive expertise in coalition-building and political and community organizing will be vital to those efforts.”

Nava is a co-founder and owner of OH Strategic Communications, working with blue-chip and emerging clients to achieve their goals in diverse markets. Before co-founding OHSC, Nava was a partner at FirstStrategic Communications and Public Affairs, leading the firm’s community and business relations, strategic relationships and marketing efforts. She also worked in various capacities for the office and presidential campaign of Arizona Senator John McCain. As the Southwest campaign manager for the McCain 2008 presidential team, she was in charge of hiring, managing and implementing campaign tactics, strategies and communications, and prior to that, she was director of fundraising for the McCain 2008 Presidential Committee in Arizona. During McCain’s tenure as Arizona Senator, Nava served as state director, leading three state offices and driving community outreach efforts. Nava also previously worked for Governor Fife Symington as director of community relations and boards and commissions.

In addition to her volunteer service on the PhxArt board of trustees, Nava serves as board chair for the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association Government Relations Committee and as a board member on the multicultural board of ONE Community. Previously, she has served on the boards of the Valley of the Sun United Way, Childsplay AZ, MISS Foundation, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Southwest Human Development. She also has received numerous awards, including the community service award from Valle Del Sol in 2014. Nava and her family live in Phoenix. She earned degrees in journalism and religion from the University of Arizona.

“I am sincerely honored and humbled to be joining the Phoenix Art Museum board of trustees,” Nava said. “The board’s desire to continue to be inclusive and representative is clearly a priority, and I am proud to be part of their efforts to serve the community we love.”

The board of trustees of Phoenix Art Museum has served as the governing body of the Museum since its founding in 1959. All Trustees are nominated by the board’s nominating and governance committee and are elected by the general board. Each Museum trustee serves a minimum of one three-year term, with the opportunity to renew up to three terms. The Museum’s board of trustees now numbers 40 total trustees, including five honorary trustees and one ex-officio member.

