Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits Announces 2023 Board

After the merger of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum, the 2023 board for the organization has been announced. It includes all current board members from both organizations.

“The Alliance board represents communities throughout the state and has a strong commitment to community building through professional skills and expertise that are instrumental to the future of the Alliance and to the nonprofit and grantmaking sectors,” said Kristen Merrifield, the CEO of Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits.

The Alliance board leadership:

Board Chair: Torrie Taj , CEO, Child Crisis Arizona

, CEO, Child Crisis Arizona Co-Vice Chair: Yvonne Moss , Chief Legal Officer, Make a Wish Foundation of America

, Chief Legal Officer, Make a Wish Foundation of America Co-Vice Chair: Wendy Erica Werden , Manager, Community Investment and Philanthropy, Tucson Electric Power/UniSource Energy Services

, Manager, Community Investment and Philanthropy, Tucson Electric Power/UniSource Energy Services Secretary: Kate Thoene , Interim Chief Community Development Officer, New Life Center

, Interim Chief Community Development Officer, New Life Center Co-Treasurer: Mario Aniles , CPA, Shareholder, Aniles & Co.

, CPA, Shareholder, Aniles & Co. Co-Treasurer: Matt Ellsworth , VP, Communications, Flinn Foundation

, VP, Communications, Flinn Foundation Penny Allee Taylor , Consultant

, Consultant John Amoroso , Executive Director, The David and Lura Lovell Foundation

, Executive Director, The David and Lura Lovell Foundation Annie Clary , Executive Director, Yuma Family YMCA

, Executive Director, Yuma Family YMCA Mesha Davis , CEO, Arizona Foundation for Women

, CEO, Arizona Foundation for Women Maria Echevest e, Senior VP Community Relations Manager, Bank of America

e, Senior VP Community Relations Manager, Bank of America Len Gutman , VP, Philanthropic Services, Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Arizona

, VP, Philanthropic Services, Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Arizona Margaret Hepburn , CEO, Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona

, CEO, Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona Kate Jensen , President & CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona

, President & CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona Marcus Johnson , Director, State Health Policy and Advocacy Vitalyst Health Foundation

, Director, State Health Policy and Advocacy Vitalyst Health Foundation Jared Langkilde , President & CEO, HonorHealth Foundation

, President & CEO, HonorHealth Foundation Andrea Moreno , Manager, SRP Community Outreach, Salt River Project

, Manager, SRP Community Outreach, Salt River Project Myriah Mhoon , CEO, New Life Center

, CEO, New Life Center Monica Nuvamsa , Executive Director, The Hopi Foundation

, Executive Director, The Hopi Foundation Jeri Royce , President & CEO, Esperança

, President & CEO, Esperança Patti Stoner , SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Principal Consultant, HR Strategies AZ

, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Principal Consultant, HR Strategies AZ Glenn Wike , Chief of Staff and Senior VP of Community Investment, Arizona Community Foundation

, Chief of Staff and Senior VP of Community Investment, Arizona Community Foundation Eric Wolverton, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona

Merrifield leads the combined organization. Laurie Liles is Chief Public Policy Officer and Vice President of Arizona Grantmakers Forum.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit aznonprofits.org.