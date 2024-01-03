Whispering Hope Ranch Acquired by Child Crisis Arizona

Whispering Hope Ranch, a nonprofit dedicated to offering therapeutic equestrian and outdoor adventure programs for children, teens and young adults with disabilities or trauma, recently announced its merger with Child Crisis Arizona. The Ranch will now operate as a program under the umbrella of Child Crisis Arizona.

“Joining forces with Child Crisis Arizona allows us to amplify our impact and continue providing transformative experiences for children and families. We are confident that together, we will continue to create positive change in the lives of those we serve,” said Paul Dykstra, Whispering Hope Ranch board president.

The programs offered at Whispering Hope Ranch will continue and the merger will allow them to expand. This partnership will allow the organizations to reach more Arizona families and develop new initiatives to address emerging challenges faced by children and families in the Valley.

“We are excited to welcome Whispering Hope Ranch into the Child Crisis Arizona family,” said Torrie Taj, CEO of Child Crisis Arizona. “This strategic acquisition aligns with our mission to create a stronger, more comprehensive support system for children in need, combining the therapeutic excellence of Whispering Hope Ranch with the extensive resources and reach of Child Crisis Arizona.”

For nearly 50 years, Child Crisis Arizona has served Valley youth and families and is committed to preventing child abuse and neglect through education and intervention.

The organization plans to continue all scheduled camps and Whispering Hope Ranch programming through the summer of 2024. In 2025, they will focus on growth and expansion opportunities exploring using the Ranch for day trips, retreats for schools and corporate or faith communities.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit whisperinghoperanch.org and childcrisisaz.org.