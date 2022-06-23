Valleywise Health Foundation’s Team Courage Rising Summits Mt. Kilimanjaro

11-year-old burn survivor Isla Cook (the youngest on the team)

Congratulations to Valleywise Health Foundation’s Team Courage Rising for reaching the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro this week after two days of community service and six challenging days hiking toward the 19,341-foot peak.

Team Courage Rising — a 47-member team led by K2 Adventure Travel and Valleywise Health Foundation — includes eight survivors from the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health, six Valleywise Health employees and a group of passionate fundraisers from across the nation.

Originally planned for September 2020 and delayed due to the pandemic, the trip has been long in the making. The group trained together throughout the past two years to raise funds and awareness for the new Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health, opening in October 2023.

Team Courage Rising hiked Mt. Kilimanjaro to place the vision of world-class burn care in reach by funding new and innovative programs, equipment and technology for the new Arizona Burn Center. They have now completed their descent and are enjoying a final team dinner and some well-deserved rest.

