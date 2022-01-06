Valley’s Only Adaptive Hockey Program for Adults Who Have Developmental Disabilities Seeks Volunteers

The One Step Coyotes — the Valley’s only adaptive hockey program for adults who have intellectual disabilities — has begun the 2021-2022 hockey season.

Since its inception in 2017, the program has grown to more than 70 participant hockey players and is in need of volunteers who would like to offer a helping hand.

Throughout the regular hockey season that concludes at the end of February, volunteers help players get dressed, assist on the ice, and provide encouragement. Meaningful volunteer experiences are created based on a person’s interest. Anyone interested in volunteering can see The One Step Coyotes in action during an exhibition game on Jan. 15 at Gila River Arena as part of the Arizona Cactus Cup.

“We’re looking for individuals who want to help our participants have fun and build skills that can transfer into a participant’s everyday life,” said Jared Woosley, One Step Beyond director of special programs. “Our hockey program promotes ability and inclusion and offers a safe place for participants to socialize and be independent. It’s simply the best program the Valley area has to offer individuals who have autism, Down syndrome or traumatic brain injury.”

The One Step Coyotes is a program of One Step Beyond, Inc., a nonprofit organization providing comprehensive educational, recreational, employment and life skills programming and services. The organization enables participants to achieve independence, self-sufficiency and employment so they can contribute to, and achieve, greater social participation in their communities. One Step Beyond, Inc. has four locations throughout the Valley.

osbi.org