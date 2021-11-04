Valley of the Sun YMCA Wins Eide Bailly Resourcefullness Award

Recently, Valley of the Sun YMCA was named the 2021 Arizona winner of The Eide Bailly Resourcefullness Award.

Resourcefullness Awards recognize creative and sustainable revenue-generating ideas from nonprofits in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Nevada and North Dakota. Grand prize winners each receive $10,000.

Valley of the Sun YMCA’s award-winning initiative was its print studio. Located at Watts Family Maryvale YMCA, it serves as a mentoring and work experience program for youth and a future source of revenue for the Valley of the Sun YMCA. Program executives hope that being recognized as a successful, innovative program that has utilized resources creatively will help other nonprofits use new ideas to succeed.

Beyond recognizing creative and sustainable financial impact with cash prizes, the Resourcefullness Award application process collects data about both traditional and novel revenue-generating practices that nonprofits are utilizing successfully.

Deciding on a single winner was no easy task. Lucky for the Arizona judges, Eide Bailly didn’t have to pick just one. Because of broad community support for the awards — including BHHS Legacy Foundation joining as a supporting partner of the Arizona program — a $5,000 honorable mention award was given to the Cochise College Foundation.