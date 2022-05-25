Valley of the Sun United Way Unveils New MacKenzie Scott Drop Spot Collaborative Office Space

Valley of the Sun United Way announced its new MacKenzie Scott Drop Spot, which will provide nonprofit partners with shared, leasable co-working spaces beginning July 1. The collaborative workspace, located inside Valley of the Sun United Way’s corporate offices, features 19 individual stand-or-sit workstations that include access to conference rooms, Wi-Fi, private lockers for personal items, a dedicated refrigerator and beverage station, complimentary parking and more.

“Nonprofit organizations across the Valley worked tirelessly to meet the needs of our community throughout the pandemic,” said Carla Vargas Jasa, president and CEO of Valley of the Sun United Way. “One thing became clear early on: the way in which we work and will work in the future has fundamentally changed. For many of our partners, this meant reallocating their limited resources by moving to hybrid and remote work environments, with some giving up their offices altogether.

“We’re excited to welcome our nonprofit community into our offices to not only serve as a collaborative partner, but to offer the support and resources needed so they can focus on what they do best — providing successful and life-changing programs and services to people throughout our community.”

In conjunction with the MacKenzie Scott Drop Spot opening, Valley of the Sun United Way also modernized the technological capabilities of its offices for increased collaboration and added four additional conference rooms and meeting spaces. Any Valley company, nonprofit or other community-minded organization is welcome to reserve one of the 14 meeting spaces for a nominal fee.

Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott made a $25 million gift to Valley of the Sun United Way in 2020, which helped the nonprofit launch its five-year Mighty Change 2026 initiative focused on health, housing and homelessness, education and workforce development. A small portion of this funding was used to create the new co-working space for the Valley’s nonprofit community.

