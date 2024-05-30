UCP of Central AZ Breaks Ground on Outdoor Renovation Project

United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona recently broke ground on a $250,000 renovation project for its special needs adult day treatment program.

Located in North Phoenix, the campus is expanding services and opportunities for adults with special needs thanks to a grant from the State of Arizona and Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System. The day treatment center is also receiving a new name, ArizonAbility Adult Day Program.

The first major construction project the campus has undergone in 20 years focuses on the outdoor facilities at UCP of Central Arizona. The renovation includes an adaptive basketball court, artificial turf, an accessible putting green, a greenhouse for a special needs gardening curriculum, wheelchair-accessible planters, a misting system for climate control, an event space with canopy cover, adaptive exercise equipment, new landscaping and updated sidewalks.

“This project exemplifies our dedication to empowering adults with special needs and is centered on our continuous focus on inclusivity and growth for our members,” said Gail Stelling, vice president of adult program operations at UCP of Central Arizona.

Renovations are anticipated to be complete at the end of September in time for National Adult Day Center Awareness Week (Sept. 16-20, 2024).

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit ucpofcentralaz.org.