Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation Creates NAU Scholarship

Established in memory of the late chef Tomaso Maggiore, The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation created a scholarship to financially support Northern Arizona University students in the School of Hotel and Restaurant Management. Combining a passion for the culinary industry and fostering learning opportunities for students, the partnership will create pathways for students to succeed in the restaurant industry.

As the No. 1 hospitality management school in Arizona, NAU’s HRM equips students with the skills to thrive in a continually evolving and ever-changing work environment. Through experiential learning opportunities, students learn flexibility, adaptability and resiliency that future hospitality employers value most.

Thanks to The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation Scholarship, one junior and one senior will receive funding for expenses not already covered by other aid. Funding can be used for tuition, fees, books, supplies and other educational expenses, allowing students to focus on their curriculum instead of financial burdens.

“As their first gift to the NAU Foundation, we are incredibly thankful to the Maggiore family and The Maggiore Group for creating this scholarship opportunity for HRM students,” said NAU Foundation CEO Nick Lobejko. “This partnership shows the value of investing in culinary arts and the supportive community creating opportunities for Lumberjacks to excel in the hospitality industry.”

The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation is founded by the Maggiore family and The Maggiore Group. Co-founded and led by husband-and-wife duo and concept creators chef Joey and Cristina Maggiore and partner Flora Tersigni, the Maggiore Group is investing in students aspiring to join the restaurant industry.

“We are committed to helping the next generation have access to higher education, inclusive learning opportunities and pathways to careers and success while supporting students pursuing their passion for the culinary arts,” said Flora Tersigni.

Two students have been identified for the first scholarship disbursement and will be awarded in fall 2023. Current sophomore and junior HRM students can apply for The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation Scholarship for the next academic year beginning January 2024. To learn more, visit nau.edu/office-of-scholarships-and-financial-aid/scholarships