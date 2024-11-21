‘Tis the Season of Hope at Scottsdale Fashion Square

The spirit of giving is in full swing at Scottsdale Fashion Square. In partnership with Modern Luxury, the shopping center and regional destination for designer apparel, décor, luxury vehicles and more is currently featuring Trees for Hope, a collection of holiday trees and wreaths for shoppers to view and bid on, benefiting the Hope Fund at Phoenix Children’s.

Now on display, 16 trees and five wreaths deck the shopping center’s West and South Luxury Wing halls, showcasing seasonal décor using pre-lit artificial 7.5-foot trees and wreaths as the canvas. Designed byaccomplished local retailers, artists, florists and interior decorators, each tree is a display of its own, with 360 degrees of curated décor, including toppers, ornaments, skirting, ribbons, garland, fabrics and fillers, as well as home decor items and gift boxes to create a complete holiday vignette. The wreaths are similarly styled, suitable for making smaller spaces merry and bright. Visitors and shoppers can view and bid on the trees and wreaths until Dec. 4, when Scottsdale Fashion Square will host an exclusive Jingle & Mingle event, determining design and bid winners.

“An event like Trees for Hope is such a gift because it invites people to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit while providing them with an opportunity to give back in a creative way,” said Tim Harrison, VP of corporate partnerships & special events at Phoenix Children’s. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Scottsdale Fashion Square and Modern Luxury Scottsdale to support the Hope Fund and all of the families it benefits.”

Donations to the Hope Fund help support more than 170 programs that are essential to the hospital’s family-centered care. The fund also allows the hospital to respond to needs immediately, investing in state-of-the-art equipment and technology, cutting-edge research and clinical trials, and innovative clinical programs when time is of the essence.

Trees for Hope is part of the Haute Holiday Collective, a series of events planned for the shopping center this holiday season. Other special events include a Signature Santa Experience, as well as returning favorites like Holiday Meet and Greets, the Angel Tree program in partnership with The Salvation Army, and an array of seasonal live music performances.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit fashionsquare.com.