The Literary Society of the Southwest Announces 2023-24 Grantees

The Literary Society of the Southwest, a nonprofit that supports literature and promotes literacy throughout Arizona, recently announced their 2023-24 grantees. These donations were made through its Literacy Grant Challenge, a fundraising goal for the 2023-24 season.

Thanks to the generosity of the Literary Society of the Southwest’s 650 members and sponsors, the original $30,000 fundraising goal was more than doubled as $73,406 was raised, allowing the Society to donate a total of $103,500 to local nonprofit literacy programs.

The 2023-24 grantees are:

A Stepping Stone Foundation

Central AZ Regional Economic Development Foundation

Chilne Planting Hope

Gabriel’s Angels

Literacy Connects

Make Way for Books

Read Better Be Better

Valleywise Health Foundation

The Literary Society is an all-volunteer organization that hosts accomplished authors through member luncheons and engaging book discussions in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tucson, and raises funds to address literacy issues throughout Arizona and has awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to date.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit literarysoc.com.