Visit IMI Design 2021 billboard

March 14, 2024

The Literary Society of the Southwest Announces 2023-24 Grantees

The Literary Society of the Southwest, a nonprofit that supports literature and promotes literacy throughout Arizona, recently announced their 2023-24 grantees. These donations were made through its Literacy Grant Challenge, a fundraising goal for the 2023-24 season.

Thanks to the generosity of the Literary Society of the Southwest’s 650 members and sponsors, the original $30,000 fundraising goal was more than doubled as $73,406 was raised, allowing the Society to donate a total of $103,500 to local nonprofit literacy programs.

The 2023-24 grantees are:

  • A Stepping Stone Foundation
  • Central AZ Regional Economic Development Foundation
  • Chilne Planting Hope
  • Gabriel’s Angels
  • Literacy Connects
  • Make Way for Books
  • Read Better Be Better
  • Valleywise Health Foundation

The Literary Society is an all-volunteer organization that hosts accomplished authors through member luncheons and engaging book discussions in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tucson, and raises funds to address literacy issues throughout Arizona and has awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to date.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit literarysoc.com.

About Abby Petersen

Abby is Frontdoors Media's Digital Editor and Production Coordinator. She has a background in writing, social media management and public relations.
More in: News
Visit Genova Detwiler billboard

From Frontdoors Magazine

Next Doors: The Importance of Being Present

Next Doors: The Importance of Being Present

Cover Story: ‘We Love This Community’

Cover Story: ‘We Love This Community’

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Europe in Scottsdale

Kitchen Doors: A Taste of Europe in Scottsdale

From the Road: Music City Magic

From the Road: Music City Magic

Back to Top