Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Announces $3M in Grants, Including Awards to 15 Arizona Nonprofits

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is expanding equitable access to food with $3 million in grants to 115 nonprofit organizations, including 15 in Arizona.

Since its inception in 2015, the Foundation has granted $15 million to more than 300 nonprofit partners, which have brought hands-on, garden-based learning to 1.5 million children and provided nutrition education programs to an estimated 900,000 K-12 students.

Sprouts Farmers Market covers all the Foundation’s operational expenses, ensuring that every dollar raised goes directly to programming.

“Sprouts is committed to strengthening local food systems by providing our communities with access to fresh, nutritious food, and empowering children with the knowledge and resources to live a healthier life,” said Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair. “Our Foundation’s work with local partners in this effort is just one of the many ways Sprouts is growing goodness in our communities.”

Grant recipients included Spaces of Opportunity, which brings together numerous nonprofits on a 19-acre urban farm, all sharing in the mission of bringing greater health to South Phoenix. This real-life laboratory reaches the community through fresh produce distribution and a farmers market, expanding access to healthy food, and hands-on student programs that foster personal and social growth.

Sprouts’ support will be used for infrastructure building, including cool storage, a commercial kitchen, and other property enhancements that will allow Spaces to continue to serve South Phoenix residents for years to come.

Other Arizona grantees include:

• 19 North Community Alliance

• one•n•ten Inc.

• Blue Watermelon Project

• Candelen

• Children’s Museum of Phoenix

• City Help Center Inc

• Community Gardens of Tucson

• Educational Enrichment Foundation

• Esperanca, Inc.

• Feeding Matters

• Junior League of Phoenix

• Northern Arizona Healthcare

• Somali-American United Council of Arizona

• University of Arizona – Community and School Garden Program

sprouts.com/foundation