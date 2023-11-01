Southwest Behavioral & Health Services Recognized for Positive Impact on Community Health and Well-Being

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services, an innovative leader in behavioral health, has been recognized by the Healthy Arizona Worksites Program for its Community Resilience Teams’ Community Outreach Days. The Platinum Award recognizes businesses making an impact — both within and beyond their walls — addressing one or more of the many health challenges impacting communities across the state.

The SB&H Community Resilience team, in collaboration with other internal departments and community partners, holds regular community outreach days for individuals experiencing homelessness. This unites the community in providing health-related resources, nutritious meals, cold drinks and donated items to members of surrounding communities.

Outreach days promote healthy options in areas such as personal hygiene, food disparity, crisis prevention and information, and Narcan when available for overdose prevention. Socks, underwear, T-shirts, new clothes and hygiene products are also distributed.

“We take great pride in our healthy workplace initiatives,” said SB&H marketing director Lynda Riford. “It’s an important part of our mission to help improve and build stronger communities.” The Healthy Arizona Worksites Program is a public health initiative offered by the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. Its mission is to help employers learn how to successfully implement worksite wellness initiatives to improve the health of their employees and businesses.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit sbhservices.org.