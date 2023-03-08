Ronald McDonald House Receives a $30K Grant From Thunderbirds Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona was awarded a $30,000 grant from Thunderbirds Charities. These crucial funds will support RMHCCNAZ’s mission of providing a “home-away-from-home” for families who travel to the Valley seeking critical medical care for their children by providing nights of comfort and rest at no charge.

RMHCCNAZ operates three Houses in the Phoenix metropolitan area, ensuring that families can remain together and close to the medical resources they need that are not available in their home communities. Since opening in Phoenix in 1985, Ronald McDonald House has welcomed families for over 58,000 visits. While it costs the organization $107 to provide one night of rest, families are not asked to pay, alleviating the financial stress of being away from home and allowing them to focus solely on caring for their sick or injured child.

“When families are facing the stress and uncertainty of their child’s illness while also being far from home, the comfort and hope they find at Ronald McDonald House make a lasting impact,” RMHCCNAZ CEO Kerry Schulman said. “This grant from Thunderbirds Charities will provide 280 nights of rest free of charge to all families. We are so incredibly grateful to have their support.”

Having raised over $160 million for Arizona charities over the years, Thunderbirds Charities has also been a longstanding supporter of the House. “We are proud to support the Keeping Families Together program at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona,” said Michael Golding, president of Thunderbirds Charities. “To give families the ability to focus solely on their child receiving medical care and letting them be free of any financial stress is truly an honor.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit rmhccnaz.org and thunderbirdscharities.com.