Ronald McDonald House Celebrates Renovations at Roanoke House

After months of renovations, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Central and Northern Arizona (RMHCCNAZ) held ribbon-cutting ceremonies to celebrate two wings of the newly remodeled Roanoke location in Central Phoenix.

Thanks to community donors, all 38 guest rooms on the Roanoke campus received a floor-to-ceiling overhaul that included floors, paint, ADA-compliant bathroom features, and furniture. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, corporate donor JFQ Lending celebrated the completion of their adopted wing of the House that includes four standard guest rooms and one two-bedroom apartment.

“We are happy, excited and proud to give back to the community,” JFQ president and CEO and member of the RMHCCNAZ board of directors John Kresevic said. “Ronald McDonald House has been near and dear to JFQ for two years at this point. We look forward to continuing our partnership and helping out as many families as we possibly can in their biggest time of need.”

Renovations included transforming 12 Jack-and-Jill style rooms into six private suites for families containing two queen beds, living room, refrigerator, microwave and private bathroom. This wing of the House was funded through the generosity of local McDonald’s owner/operators, who have been champions for the organization since opening in 1985.

“This capital investment to upgrade the rooms was a no-brainer for us,” McDonald’s owner/operator and RMHCCNAZ board member Chris Carney said. “To have the House truly be a ‘home-away-from-home,’ these rooms needed to be updated to feel more like home, and the shared bathrooms needed to be removed. The end result is fantastic!”

Over the years, the Roanoke House had seen lots of use and was due for a makeover. “We are extremely appreciative to those who invested in the renovation of these spaces and were eager to celebrate the generosity of local McDonald’s owner/operators and JFQ Lending during our ribbon-cutting ceremonies,” said RMHCCNAZ CEO Kerry Schulman. “It’s individuals and organizations like them that help us provide such an important and meaningful service to families during their greatest challenges.”

