Phoenix Police Foundation Launches “Cool Treats One” with Courtesy Automotive Group

The Phoenix Police Foundation and Courtesy Chevrolet have partnered to launch the “Cool Treats One” van, a newly redesigned community engagement tool for the City of Phoenix Police Department. Through the remainder of the year, Cool Treats One will travel to community events in the Phoenix Metro area, where Phoenix Police Department officers will serve icy treats to children and their parents.

The primary goal of the Cool Treats One van is to introduce community members to law enforcement in a fun and engaging way that encourages communication and helps break down barriers that might exist. According to Officer Christopher Abril, who often staffs the van, “We would like the first contact with our department to be a positive interaction so trust and understanding can be established.”

“The Phoenix Police Foundation is extremely grateful for the partnership with Courtesy Chevrolet to bring to life Cool Treats One’s new and improved look,” said Timothy Thomas, president of the Phoenix Police Foundation. “The icy treats truck allows engagement with the Phoenix Police Department and the community in a fun and positive way.”

The Phoenix Police Foundation is a nonprofit organization that addresses unmet capital needs of the City of Phoenix Police Department, provides financial assistance in crisis situations and recognizes those who protect our communities.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit phoenixpolicefoundation.org