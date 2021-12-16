OneAZ Credit Union awards $70,000 in grants to celebrate its 70th Anniversary
OneAZ Credit Union and the OneAZ Community Foundation awarded $70,000 in grants to 18 nonprofit organizations in Arizona to coincide with OneAZ Credit Union’s 70th anniversary.
It caps off a record-breaking year of giving for the OneAZ Community Foundation, which donated nearly $300,000 in grants in 2021.
“Giving back to the community is one of the most important things we do at OneAZ Credit Union,” said Kim Reedy, President and CEO. “We are committed to living our mission of improving the lives of our members, associates and the communities we serve. With our grant programs, we’re helping to build strong communities and improve the lives of people who need it most.”
The following organizations received grants from OneAZ:
Northern Region:
Christ’s Church of Flagstaff – Flagstaff
Over the Rainbow Butterfly Garden – Flagstaff
Camp Colton – Flagstaff
Prescott Area Shelter Services – Prescott
Launch Pad – Prescott
Stepping Stones – Prescott Valley
Central Region:
House of Refuge – Phoenix
Feed the Children – Phoenix
Mom’s Pantry – Phoenix
Chandler Compadres – Chandler
State Forty Eight Foundation – Chandler
Southern Region:
Hearts of Gold – Tucson
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona – Tucson
Amphi Foundation – Tucson
South Tucson Fire Department – Tucson
I Am You 360 – Tucson
Heart Link – Tucson
Trot – Tucson