OneAZ Credit Union awards $70,000 in grants to celebrate its 70th Anniversary

OneAZ Credit Union and the OneAZ Community Foundation awarded $70,000 in grants to 18 nonprofit organizations in Arizona to coincide with OneAZ Credit Union’s 70th anniversary.

It caps off a record-breaking year of giving for the OneAZ Community Foundation, which donated nearly $300,000 in grants in 2021.

“Giving back to the community is one of the most important things we do at OneAZ Credit Union,” said Kim Reedy, President and CEO. “We are committed to living our mission of improving the lives of our members, associates and the communities we serve. With our grant programs, we’re helping to build strong communities and improve the lives of people who need it most.”

The following organizations received grants from OneAZ:

Northern Region:

Christ’s Church of Flagstaff – Flagstaff

Over the Rainbow Butterfly Garden – Flagstaff

Camp Colton – Flagstaff

Prescott Area Shelter Services – Prescott

Launch Pad – Prescott

Stepping Stones – Prescott Valley

Central Region:

House of Refuge – Phoenix

Feed the Children – Phoenix

Mom’s Pantry – Phoenix

Chandler Compadres – Chandler

State Forty Eight Foundation – Chandler

Southern Region:

Hearts of Gold – Tucson

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona – Tucson

Amphi Foundation – Tucson

South Tucson Fire Department – Tucson

I Am You 360 – Tucson

Heart Link – Tucson

Trot – Tucson

OneAZcu.com