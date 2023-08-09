Human Services Campus Adds MVD

The Homeless ID Project and the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division have teamed up to help Human Services Campus clients obtain state-issued identification. Located near downtown Phoenix, the Human Services Campus is a collaborative effort between 16 organizations working together to end homelessness.

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the MVD station is set up with computers, printers, scanners and a camera, and can be converted into a TeleMVD office if clients need to speak with representatives located elsewhere.

“Clients who come to us for replacement ID services encounter one more barrier when faced with the 45-minute bus ride to the nearest MVD office,” said Homeless ID Project executive director Rick Mitchell. “Now, with MVD services available on campus, that barrier is removed. This is a huge win for our clients.”

The absence of a state-issued ID creates barriers to gaining employment, receiving medical care, renting a home and more. The Homeless ID Project’s mission is to empower individuals and families to end their homelessness and rebuild their lives by providing the critical first step of identification replacement services.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit homelessidproject.org and hsc-az.org.