Musically Fed Intercepts Over 3,100 Meals from Super Bowl LVII

In partnership with the Super Bowl, Musically Fed, a nonprofit that works with musical artists, promoters, management and venues to donate unused meals to those in need, recently announced that they gave 3,100 meals to Valley charities during Super Bowl week.

The donated meals came from collecting excess catering from the setup, Super Bowl Music Fest and the Super Bowl itself.

Food was delivered to local nonprofits across the Phoenix area, including Ryan House, The Faith House, Phoenix Impact Center, 7th Street Food Pantry, East Valley Impact School, Victory Village, Native American Connections and St Vincent de Paul.

Musically Fed’s “Big Play” award went to chef Tim Zubkoff of Phoenix Culinary Collective, who contacted them when he had extra catering left over from a Fox Sports Event. Musically Fed took the handoff and rushed hundreds of meals straight to the charities at 2 a.m.

“This was a heroic community effort working with various entities of the Super Bowl to ensure that no catering was tossed, but instead went to families and people in need of nutritious and healthy food. We are grateful for this huge opportunity,” says Musically Fed founder Maria Brunner.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit musicallyfed.org.