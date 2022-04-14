Meet Arizona’s 48 Most Intriguing Women

On Friday, April 29, 48 of the most intriguing women of Arizona will be honored at a luncheon in the Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom of the Arizona Biltmore Resort.

Created as an Arizona Centennial Legacy Project, the 48 Women project was created to honor women from diverse backgrounds whose leadership and commitment have contributed positively to the future of Arizona. The event will officially recognize the 48 honorees selected from across the state by an advisory board.

“Being able to meet and get to know the honorees has been a truly amazing experience,” said 48 Women chairperson Connie Robinson. “This remarkable gathering will be a memorable event acknowledging the women for the many contributions and accomplishments they have achieved not only within their communities, but throughout the state of Arizona.”

A coffee table book titled “A New Decade, Arizona’s 48 Most Intriguing Women,” telling the women’s stories in words and photos, will be available for purchase during the luncheon. Books will also be available online or at special book signing events, where select honorees will be present.

Tickets to the luncheon are $200 per person, with table sponsorships ranging from $2,000-$50,000. Tickets can be purchased through the 48 Women website or by calling 602-896-9000.