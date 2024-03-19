Mary Mitchell Named 2024 Arizona Diversity Council Women in Leadership Symposium Woman of the Year

The Arizona Diversity Council, a state affiliate of the National Diversity Council, recently named Mary Mitchell its 2024 Women in Leadership Symposium Woman of the Year. Mitchell, co-CEO of Girl Scouts—Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC), was honored with the award during the 2024 Arizona Women in Leadership Symposium, which took place at the University of Phoenix.

“We are pleased to announce Mary Mitchell as our 2024 Woman of the Year Awardee,” said Onjalai Brown, senior partnership development & event programmer for the Arizona Diversity Council. “She embodies the values of service, advocacy for women’s equity and leadership. Mary’s expertise in community building, collaborative practices and team-oriented design showcases how women can lead with heart, empathy and excellence.”

Over her 25-plus years at GSACPC, Mitchell has held various roles in fund development, finance, volunteer services, membership and community engagement. Mitchell is the senior advisor and co-lead for the organization’s work on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Justice and holds expertise in community-building, engagement, collaborative practices and team-oriented design.

“She values the power of honest and authentic conversation,” said Christina Spicer, co-CEO of GSACPC. “You will often find her sitting with leaders from a wide spectrum of disciplines, engaging in conversations centered around deep questions that matter and that create action and systemic change.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, go to arizonadiversitycouncil.org.