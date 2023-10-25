Lupe Camargo Elected to Girl Scouts of the USA National Board

Longtime Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council (GSACPC) board member and immediate past-chair Lupe Camargo was elected to the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) national board of directors for the 2023–2026 triennium, making the first time in 50 years that there has been national board representation from GSACPC.

Camargo was elected during the organization’s 56th National Council Session, a triennial business meeting that has been held since 1915. The 30-member national board of directors, which reflects the diversity of this country and the Girl Scouts movement through their expertise and backgrounds, manages the organization’s governance, legal and fiduciary responsibilities.

“Our new and returning board members, many of whom are Girl Scout alums, will carry this energy and excitement into our next triennium, and I look forward to working with each and every one of them,” said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSUSA.

Camargo has advised GSACPC in many volunteer capacities for over 15 years, most recently as board chair from 2020 to 2023. Her leadership skills and professional expertise in finance and strategic planning helped lead during the most recent challenging times.

“I feel extremely honored to be a part of supporting Girl Scouts at the national level. What a gift it has been to be a part of a successful council for so many years. GSACPC has served its girls and volunteers well, and helped me become the leader I am today, and for that, I will always be grateful,” Camargo said.

A first-generation Mexican American and experienced business professional, Camargo — who is an MBA and certified financial planner — will be a valuable voice on the national board. Her experience helping to lead GSACPC, an expansive and widely diverse council, will be valuable to the national board as it works to keep Girl Scouting relevant and accessible to all girls across the U.S.

Camargo’s Girl Scout story began when her daughter, Olivia, joined GSACPC as a Daisy. She witnessed firsthand how Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character. Camargo believed strongly in the work and, over the years, volunteered as a troop leader, advisor and board member. She is confident that investing in girls is how to change the world.

