Let There Be Light

Bright, hopeful and healing. The essence of light conjures up goodness — metaphorically, physically and spiritually. And in the prolific and lucrative beauty industry, light is shining bright when it comes to anti-aging therapy.

By now, you may have heard about or seen the flood of futuristic contraptions on social media, at med-spas and included in treatments such as a simple facial, depending on the aesthetician. It’s a trend with some scientific backing that boasts anti-aging benefits and a reduction in acne, pigmentation and inflammation. In general, light therapy is all the rage now (although it has been around for 30 years, per the school of dermatology) because it is widely available as an in-home treatment, claiming to improve skin health and slow down the look of aging.

LED light therapy uses different wavelengths of light to activate the skin’s natural cell rejuvenation and repair process. Various colors produce various results; red and near-infrared wavelengths are most commonly used for anti-aging, reducing inflammation and stimulating the production of collagen, a protein responsible for younger-looking skin that diminishes with age. Blue LED light therapy may destroy acne-causing bacteria and so on.

Sound too good to be true? According to the Cleveland Clinic, research suggests that LED light therapy can help reduce and improve some skin conditions and issues with regular treatments. And various strengths affect the outcome. In-office LED light therapy is often more powerful than at-home devices, but using light regularly in the comfort of your own home is convenient and may provide long-term, subtle anti-aging improvement.

We’ve reviewed and listed a few in-home masks that provide value and effectiveness (and may be additions to your holiday wish list). We also figure, at the very least, lighting up your beauty routine by wearing an LED mask around the house could make you either uber cool with young kids or just extra. To which we say, light your own path and let your light shine!

DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro LED Light Therapy Device | $455

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

Combining 100 LED lights in red and blue, this medical-grade mask offers a full spectrum of therapeutic light working together to smooth wrinkles, firm skin, diminish discoloration and clear acne for a more youthful complexion. By choosing either color or a combination, users can tailor the treatment to their needs. The company states that benefits like fading of wrinkles and improvement in acne are noticeable within two weeks and a few days, respectively.

Omnilux Face | $395

Omnilux Neck & Décolleté | $395

Targeting multiple areas, Omnilux products are FDA approved and have easy-to-use instructions and comfortable, hands-free design. We like the company’s array of products for multiple body areas, including face, neck, hands and more. Purchased together or separately, the Omnilux Contour for face and neck & décolleté reduce the appearance of pigmentation, redness, fine lines, wrinkles and sunspots, according to the company. Red and near-infrared technology used for three to five 10-minute treatments per week for four to six weeks followed by maintenance makes it an easy at-home option. Less expensive eye brightening and skin correcting products are available as well.

CURRENTBODY Light Therapy Face Mask – Series 1 | $380

Proven to reduce the visible signs of aging in four weeks per the company, CURRENTBODY’s LED Light Therapy Face Mask includes 132 LED bulbs with red and near-infrared wavelengths for anti-aging results. FDA-cleared with a silicone shape, the mask is hands-free, with the company boasting a 10-minute therapy treatment tried and tested for results. A second-generation mask is CURRENTBODY’s newest product, offering a deep near-infrared technology and additional bulbs for nearly $100 more.