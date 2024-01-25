Keep Phoenix Beautiful Names New President & CEO

Keep Phoenix Beautiful, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering the community to improve the quality of life in the Valley, recently named Jhenifer Shipe as its new president and CEO.

Shipe, who has worked in the nonprofit sector for over 15 years, most recently served as the director of major gifts and donor engagement for Valley of the Sun United Way. Before assuming her new role at Keep Phoenix Beautiful, she served as a member of its board of directors.

“I’m so grateful for my years at Valley of the Sun United Way that prepared me for this challenge, and I’m thrilled to be working with the KPB team, in partnership with the City of Phoenix Public Works Department, to continue the great work of this organization,” said Shipe.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit keepphxbeautiful.org