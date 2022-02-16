Junior League of Phoenix Kicks Off 85th Annual Rummage Sale With ‘Groovy Rummage’ Pre-Party

Junior League of Phoenix’s signature fundraiser, its annual rummage sale, returns this year with a pre-party to set a psychedelic mood of shopping, grooving and gaming.

The ‘Groovy Rummage’ pre-sale party takes place on Feb. 25 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Arizona Fairgrounds. Tickets are available at this link.

Party attendees can be the first to shop the 2022 rummage sale, enjoy a catered dinner, astrology and oracle card readings, signature games with thousands of dollars in prizes and music and dancing from the 60s and 70s.

This night of peace, love and shopping leads to Arizona’s largest indoor garage sale on Feb. 26. The sale allows shoppers to purchase an array of new and gently used items at deeply discounted prices. Junior League of Phoenix has more than 850 active, sustaining and provisional members who donate and collect sale items throughout the year and contribute more than 1,500 volunteer hours to make the event possible. In its 85-year history, the rummage sale has raised more than $7 million, contributing to the organization’s legacy of impact in the Phoenix area.

“The Junior League of Phoenix’s annual rummage sale is an 85-year tradition that brings tremendous value to the community,” said Wendy K. Brooks, chair of the 2022 rummage sale. “Not only do shoppers benefit from this event by being able to purchase high-quality merchandise at greatly reduced prices, the metro area also benefits from the sale proceeds being reinvested into the community through Junior League’s signature programs and training.”

Funds raised from the rummage sale support the mission of Junior League of Phoenix, including its community and leadership training programs. Current League programs are structured around the Junior League of Phoenix’s focus area of “Fighting Hunger in the Greater Phoenix Community,” including Phoenix Food Day & Health Fest, a collaborative effort hosted with the City of Phoenix, geared toward bringing information, resources and education to families on the importance and value of living a healthy lifestyle; ROCKETS, a program that promotes early childhood development of science skills; Kids in the Kitchen, a nutritional initiative to combat childhood obesity, as well as partnerships with Harvest Compassion Center and St. Vincent de Paul Society.

jlp.org