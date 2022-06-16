HelloFresh Partners with St. Mary’s Food Bank and TQL to Distribute Meals to Community Members in Need

HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, St. Mary’s Food Bank and Total Quality Logistics (TQL), one of the largest freight brokerage and third-party logistics firms in North America, have teamed up as part of HelloFresh’s Meals with Meaning program to provide free meal kits to families and seniors facing food insecurity in Phoenix. With the help of local volunteers, the program provides 2,000 home-delivered meal kits each week through St. Mary’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program and will distribute nearly 300,000 meals through the end of the year.

With fresh ingredients provided from HelloFresh’s distribution center in Phoenix, each meal kit consists of a step-by-step recipe card and all the produce and proteins needed to make hearty meals. The ingredients can also be used to create any dish the recipient would like, based on their tastes or dietary needs.

“Combating hunger and assisting those facing food insecurity is a responsibility we take seriously at HelloFresh, so we are looking forward to bringing our Meals with Meaning program to the Phoenix community,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US. “We are so thankful to St. Mary’s Food Bank and TQL for partnering with us so that families in need have access to fresh and healthy meals.”

“With skyrocketing inflation hitting just as several COVID-related government programs are ending, we’ve seen a concerning increase in the number of families and seniors who are turning to the food bank for help,” said St. Mary’s president and CEO Tom Kertis. “These incredible meal kits provided by HelloFresh are very much appreciated and will help us get the food directly to the most vulnerable clients in our community.”