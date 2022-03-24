Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona Receives $8.5M from MacKenzie Scott

Billionaire author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $436 million to support affordable housing initiatives throughout the United States, Habitat for Humanity International announced on Tuesday.

The donation was distributed between Habitat for Humanity International and 83 local affiliates, including the Central Arizona branch, which received $8.5 million in the single largest donation given to the organization in its history.

“We’re so grateful to be entrusted with such a generous gift and hope this will inspire others to contribute to Habitat’s ongoing mission as well,” said Jason Barlow, Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona president and CEO. “The affordable housing shortage is seriously impacting families here in Arizona, and we need other like-minded champions to join us in making a difference in our communities.”

The unrestricted donation from Scott will broadly support Habitat CAZ and allow the organization to increase capacity, fund land acquisition and home construction, and serve more families across the Valley. The gift will also enable Habitat CAZ to expand existing programs, including home repair and neighborhood revitalization.

One in seven households in Arizona spends half or more of their income on housing, with 45 percent of renters and 20 percent of homeowners considered cost-burdened, paying more than 30 percent of their income on housing. Housing cost burdens especially affect communities of color and those with lower incomes, including many Arizona veterans, seniors and children.

Since its conception, Habitat CAZ has constructed more than 1,180 homes, made over 3,000 home repairs, and improved life at home for more than 4,000 Arizona families. With this historic gift, they look to further expand affordable housing and continue to impact underserved communities in Central Arizona.

habitatcaz.org