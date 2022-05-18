GateWay Community College Foundation Launches ‘1000 Patient Challenge’ to Fund Health Clinic

GateWay Community College is raising funds for its Healthcare United at GateWay (or HUG) clinic through a ‘One Thousand Patient Challenge’ campaign.

The HUG Clinic is a state-licensed pro bono specialty healthcare clinic. Under the supervision of licensed, professional faculty, GateWay healthcare students provide patient care in Respiratory Therapy, Physical Therapist Assisting, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Occupational Therapy Assisting and Therapeutic Massage.

Former patient Juan Mota credits the HUG Clinic with helping to save his life.

The HUG Clinic has two missions: to provide free specialty healthcare to uninsured and medically indigent community members and train the next generation of healthcare workers. There is no other clinic in the United States that offers HUG’s unique combination of specialty care services.

The HUG Clinic serves more than 1,100 patient appointments each year, saving the community over $100,000 in healthcare costs annually. Donating to the HUG Clinic helps offset the costs of providing these services to the community.

The HUG Clinic treats patients with chronic diseases such as lymphedema, cancer, COPD, multiple sclerosis, asthma and diabetes and provides ultrasound for injuries and pregnant women. Most patients would go without treatment were it not for the availability of HUG’s care. Patients are referred to HUG from clinics that provide basic healthcare services, by local medical charities like the Multiple Sclerosis Society, and even by physicians and hospitals.

“The HUG Clinic gave me my life back,” said Juan Mota, a respiratory care patient. “The people at HUG went beyond professionalism. They were attentive to my needs and helped me achieve my rehabilitation goals. Today I can live without an oxygen tank and walk well enough to return to work.

The HUG One Thousand Patient Challenge represents the annual cost of providing 1,000 patient appointments. The challenge will raise $100,000 to start an endowment fund so that the HUG Clinic will continue well into the future.

gatewaycc.edu/giving-gateway/hug-challenge