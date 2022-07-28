Visit Molina billboard

July 28, 2022

Fiesta Bowl Names Vrbo New Title Sponsor

Photo credit: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl/Slingshot Photography 

This week, the Fiesta Bowl announced a new title partnership with Vrbo. The online property rental company will not only be in the title; it also plans to make a difference within the Phoenix community. 

“On the local side, you’re going to see Vrbo involved not only in our game but through a lot of our community events,” said Jose Moreno, the chief marketing officer for the Fiesta Bowl. “We want them engrained in Arizona as much as we can. We knew right out of the gate of this relationship that they were invested in this community.”

The Fiesta Bowl has become an Arizona tradition since its inaugural game in 1971. Since then, the Bowl has made it clear that it is not just about football; it is about giving back to the community. With its various charitable endeavors, the Fiesta Bowl is excited about how Vrbo can drive that mission forward.

“The sponsorship is only going to amplify what we’ve been doing in the community in a big, big way,” Moreno said. 

The announcement came on July 25 from a luxury nine-bedroom Vrbo property in the Arcadia area. Excitement about the new partnership was palpable as the announcement was made.

“We’re really excited to usher in a new chapter and a new partner for our title sponsor,” said Scott Leightman, the Fiesta Bowl senior director of communications. 

The 2022 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl will be a playoff semifinal on Dec. 31. 

