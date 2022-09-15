Dill With It

It’s 2022. By now, you’ve most likely heard about or played the game — pickleball. This paddle sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, using a paddle and a plastic ball with holes. It’s a BIG DILL.

Players can be close during play, so the game’s social aspect has made it all the rage, with tournaments mixing the sport, community and fun. And now is the time if you’ve wanted to jump on the pickleball bandwagon, partake in a tourney, and contribute to a nonprofit raising money for an important cause. Living in Fulfilled Enlightenment (L.I.F.E.) is dedicated to reducing burnout and suicide rates of frontline medical personnel and raising awareness for suicide prevention.

Organized by L.I.F.E.’s founder, Dr. Mara Windsor, L.I.F.E.’s 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament is taking place this Sat., Sept. 17, from 4-8 p.m. at a residence in Arcadia. Entertainment, certified instructors, food, drink and four-courts for play make this event one not to miss. Dressing the part is highly encouraged, and kids are welcome as two courts are reserved for children to join the fun and make a difference in their community.

Created six years ago, Windsor started the nonprofit after the birth of her third child and struggling to balance the challenges of career and parenthood. After researching the mental health stress on parents, healthcare workers and the community as a whole, Windsor discovered a passion for positive psychology, and L.I.F.E. was born.

With its focus on suicide awareness and prevention, the organization’s pickleball tournament is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser. This year, proceeds from the event will be donated to suicide prevention and additional advocacy groups associated with L.I.F.E. to improve mental health and reduce suicide rates.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit livingenlightenment.life