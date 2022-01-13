Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation and Arizona PBS Launch Statewide Partnership

Photo: Volunteers prepping for outreach to kids through El Rio Health, another of the Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation’s partners as it relates to proactive work to promote oral health. (Courtesy of Delta Dental)

The Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation is partnering with Arizona PBS on an educational outreach program to promote good oral health to children in rural communities throughout Arizona.

The statewide campaign will boost family involvement in good oral health practices, focusing on the importance of brushing twice a day, changing toothbrushes regularly and visiting the dentist twice a year. A series of free events will be held from February to August in rural areas, including Bullhead City, Flagstaff, Lake Havasu City, Payson, Safford, Show Low, Somerton, Tuba City and Yuma. The events will feature PBS characters, educational crafts, activities and giveaways for children up to age 8. Local dental professionals will offer free dental screenings and fluoride varnish treatments.

“Tooth decay is the number-one chronic disease among children and is nearly 100 percent preventable. By offering these free events with Arizona PBS, we hope to help families establish good oral health habits and recognize the power of a healthy smile,” said Michael Jones, president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental of Arizona.

azpbs.org