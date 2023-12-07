Child Crisis Arizona Completes $25M Fostering Bright Futures Campaign

Child Crisis Arizona recently announced the formal completion of its three-year, $25 million Fostering Bright Futures Campaign, which supports the construction of the Child Crisis Arizona Center for Child & Family Wellness, a 38,000-square-foot, climate-friendly, net-zero campus set to open in Mesa in 2024.

The state-of-the-art Center for Child & Family Wellness will offer a broad spectrum of programs and services, including counseling, parenting classes and child enrichment activities, all designed to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where children and families can thrive. The facility will be a testament to the power of community collaboration and the transformative impact of philanthropy.

The news comes on the heels of Child Crisis Arizona’s expansion of services statewide in recent weeks. In addition to its current comprehensive programs and services, Child Crisis Arizona is now partnered with Arizona’s early childhood agency, First Things First, to provide resources for every baby born in Arizona by delivering free Parent Kits to hospitals and birthing centers. They also have staff throughout Arizona to mentor and support youth with its Extended Foster Care program.

To learn more, go to childcrisisaz.org.