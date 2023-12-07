Visit The Village

Dec. 7, 2023

Child Crisis Arizona Completes $25M Fostering Bright Futures Campaign

Child Crisis Arizona CEO Torrie Taj thanked donors and said the centralized campus in Mesa will provide wraparound services for children and families in need.

Child Crisis Arizona recently announced the formal completion of its three-year, $25 million Fostering Bright Futures Campaign, which supports the construction of the Child Crisis Arizona Center for Child & Family Wellness, a 38,000-square-foot, climate-friendly, net-zero campus set to open in Mesa in 2024.

The state-of-the-art Center for Child & Family Wellness will offer a broad spectrum of programs and services, including counseling, parenting classes and child enrichment activities, all designed to create a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where children and families can thrive. The facility will be a testament to the power of community collaboration and the transformative impact of philanthropy.

The news comes on the heels of Child Crisis Arizona’s expansion of services statewide in recent weeks. In addition to its current comprehensive programs and services, Child Crisis Arizona is now partnered with Arizona’s early childhood agency, First Things First, to provide resources for every baby born in Arizona by delivering free Parent Kits to hospitals and birthing centers. They also have staff throughout Arizona to mentor and support youth with its Extended Foster Care program.

To learn more, go to childcrisisaz.org.

About Karen Werner

Karen Werner is the editor of Frontdoors Media. She is a writer, editor and media consultant. She has interned at The New Yorker, worked at Parents Magazine, edited five books and founded several local magazines. Her work has appeared in Sunset, Mental Floss and the Saturday Evening Post.
