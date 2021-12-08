Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Announces Matching Gift Benefiting Semper Fi & America’s Fund

Renee and Bob Parsons

Semper Fi & America’s Fund and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation have launched the annual Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign.

From now until Dec. 31, 2021, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation will match donations made to the fund, dollar-for-dollar up to $10 million.

Each contribution during this campaign will support the fund’s core mission of assisting combat wounded, critically ill and injured service members, veterans and military families across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. As part of its lifelong support, the fund offers long-term integrative wellness programs focused on PTSD and the effects of Traumatic Brain Injuries.

“I personally believe that most of us who have served deal with some form of PTSD. And I also know it can be difficult to admit that you need help,” said Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran and founder and CEO of PXG Bob Parsons. “Great organizations like Semper Fi & America’s Fund are here to offer the resources necessary to take back your life.”

While initially focused on post 9/11 military members, the fund extended its services in 2018 to include those who served in Vietnam. The organization’s multifaceted programming provides support for both service members and their families during the time of recovery through the transition back into civilian life. These efforts help extraordinary men and women attain and sustain their fullest level of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health to thrive in their communities.

“Although the stark realities of Sept. 11, 2001, are now two decades behind us, the tough realities and challenges that our wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans face are ever-present,” said Karen Guenther, president & CEO of Semper Fi & America’s Fund. “Additionally, the adverse impact of recent events in Afghanistan and of the continuing COVID-19 health pandemic are a relentless reminder that those who sacrificed greatly for our country urgently need our assistance. Thanks to the longtime generosity of Bob and Renee Parsons, the fund can continue its important work.”

Since its inception in 2003, the fund has given $260 million in assistance to 27,000 service members. Through the generosity of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, the Double Down for Veterans Campaign alone has raised $145 million to date.

