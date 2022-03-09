Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Announces New Foundation, $5M Commitment to Mental Health

Photo: Volunteers with Elaine, an organization helping the homeless supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Blue Cross® Blue Shield® announced the launch of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement, building upon the work of BCBSAZ’s public health initiative and expanding efforts to tackle the state’s toughest health challenges.

Focusing on mental health, health equity, chronic health conditions and substance use disorder, the Foundation will work to mobilize, uplift and advance Arizona’s communities. It will amplify impact through cross-sector partnerships and provide grants supporting programs and applied research.

“We’ve always had a strong commitment to improving the health of Arizonans, and the Foundation is the framework that will allow us to take that commitment one step further,” said Dr. Christine Wiggs, president and board chair for the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement.

The Foundation’s flagship focus is mental health and BCBSAZ has committed $5 million over three years to address a wide range of mental health issues. Applications are being accepted for programs and/or applied research that target issues such as access — provider shortage, telehealth, suicide prevention, youth mental health, the intersection of mental health and substance use disorder and the COVID-19 effect.