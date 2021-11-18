Arizona Science Center Receives Highest National Museum Recognition

Arizona Science Center achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition conferred to the nation’s museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public.

“Through a rigorous process of self-assessment and review by its peers, the museum has shown itself to be a good steward of its resources held in the public trust and committed to a philosophy of continuous institutional growth,” said Evans Richards, Chair Accreditation Commission, American Alliance of Museums. “The museum’s robust CONNECT online learning programs are a national model for museum education and the Professional Learning and Development Rural Communities Expansion Project for teachers is impressive.”

Alliance Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement. Developed and sustained by museum professionals for 50 years, the Alliance’s museum accreditation program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability. It strengthens the museum profession by promoting practices that enable leaders to make informed decisions, allocate resources wisely, and remain financially and ethically accountable in order to provide the best possible service to the public.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from AAM,” said Dean Briere, The Hazel A. Hare Interim CEO of Arizona Science Center. “This accreditation is emblematic of the excellent work and dedication of the Science Center’s Team Members, Board and volunteers to bring science to life for our community.”

Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, only 1,095 are currently accredited. Arizona Science Center is one of only 19 museums accredited in Arizona.

To earn accreditation a museum first must conduct a year of self-study, and then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. The Alliance’s Accreditation Commission, an independent and autonomous body of museum professionals, considers the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.

“Accredited museums are a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence,” said Laura L. Lott, Alliance President and CEO. “Accreditation is clearly a significant achievement, of which both the institutions and the communities they serve can be extremely proud.”

