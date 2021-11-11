Arizona Humane Society Takes Its Lifesaving Mission to New Heights

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) marked a new era for animal welfare in Arizona by breaking ground on the most advanced care facility for homeless pets in the Southwest. The 72,000 square-foot Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus will transform animal welfare and build a better future for Arizona pets.

Scheduled to open in early 2023, the campus will be located at the juncture of the 202 and 143 freeways in the Papago Park Buttes. It will feature two main buildings: the Nina Mason Pulliam P.E.T. Center and the Watts Family Medical Complex. Together, they will offer medical and behavioral interventions, treatment and care at a level not yet seen in the United States.

“Breaking ground on AHS’ Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus signifies a critical turning point for homeless animals in Maricopa County,” said Dr. Steven Hansen, Arizona Humane Society President and CEO. “Over the last seven years, the Arizona Humane Society has led the single largest transformation for homeless animals of any community in the U.S., which has led to an 84 percent reduction in euthanasia and an additional 115,000 pets being saved.”

The new campus, along with AHS’ Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus and mobile veterinary clinics, will allow AHS to expand its lifesaving services to meet the region’s rapidly growing population—a population that is currently experiencing the highest growth rate in the country.

The state-of-the-art Watts Family Medical Complex, anchored by the Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital, will include intensive care units and a full teaching hospital for emerging veterinary students at a time when the veterinary profession is experiencing an extreme shortage. Additionally, the trauma hospital’s expanded triage area will enable AHS to treat thousands more homeless pet patients than its current Sunnyslope Campus.

“We are proud to partner with the incredible staff and volunteers at the Arizona Humane Society as they modernize their facilities and develop a new gathering place for people and the animals they love. This new space—and the ongoing commitment of this extraordinary team—will make a real and transformational impact for years to come. We could not be more proud to support their tireless work to bring life to possibility and make it matter by making this project a reality,” said Rob and Melani Walton.

