Arizona Foundation for Women Graduates SHE Leads! Class of 2022

Arizona Foundation for Women, a nonprofit that advocates for women’s causes in Arizona, graduated 29 local women from its second annual women’s-centric leadership program, SHE Leads!™.

The program develops women personally, professionally and philanthropically by enhancing the skills needed to empower not only themselves, but their communities. The curriculum includes topics like growth mindset, diversity and inclusion and building strategic partnerships. Participants work one-on-one with personal mentors, complete personal strength assessments, build strong relationships through after-hours networking and workshop sessions and develop a toolkit to advance themselves personally and professionally.

“The 2022 SHE Leads! class exceeded our highest expectations, and we are proud to recognize their accomplishments,” said Mesha Davis, AFW CEO. “We are confident that the skills these fearless leaders have demonstrated will generate great change for all women in our state.”

A key component of SHE Leads! is giving back and paying it forward. Throughout the six-month program, participants raised more than $72,000 for nonprofits focused on helping Arizona women. The cohort funded the following organizations: Alice’s Place, Check for a Lump, Defenders of Children, Televerde Foundation, Time Out, Inc. and Women’s Health Coalition of Arizona. Additionally, a portion of the funds raised will support the SHE Leads! program moving forward.

The following are the SHE Leads! ™ class of 2022 graduates:

Alexandra Smaak, Assistant Project Manager, Rosendin

Alyxandra Pearce, Information Security Analyst II, Freedom Financial Network

Amanda Williams, BHC Manager, Mountain Park Health Center

Christi Sova, Project Manager, Rosendin

Christina Totah, Operations Coordinator, University of Phoenix

Christine Ferrell, Vice President Private Bank, Enterprise Bank & Trust

Dawn Ben Aziza, Underwriting Supervisor, Freedom Financial Network

Deborah Hoskins, Finance Advisor, University of Phoenix

Diana Batoon, DMD, Dentist, Bonita Dental

Erin Heys, CRM Platform Manager, Sonora Quest Laboratories

Hanna Jones, Sr. Training Specialist, Training & Development, Sunrun Inc.

Jelisa Dallas, Program Manager, Educational Equity, University of Phoenix

Jennifer Koeller, Mentoring Program Manager, Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Jessica Arnold, Social Media & Content Specialist, Delta Dental of Arizona

Katherine Vawter, Director, Arizona State University

Katia Hollinquest, PayOps Supervisor, Freedom Financial Network

Katie Perez, Information Security Analyst II, Freedom Financial Network

Krystal Harris, Supervisor, Freedom Financial Network

Laura Gonzalez, Supervisor, Freedom Financial Network

Melissa Kovalesky, Cofounder & Managing Director, Families Raising Hope

Melissa Lanouette, Events and Education Manager, Arizona Multihousing Association

Melissa Whitlatch, Supervisor, Talent Acquisition, Freedom Financial Network

Michele Thorne, Executive Director/Founder, DAMES Charities Inc.

Mona Bass, HR Manager

Natosha Edmonds, Senior Corporate Trainer, Freedom Financial Network

Ninja Rodgers, Unit Manager, Freedom Financial Network

Shelly Denny, Acupuncturist, Phoenix Indian Medical Center

Starla Schmidt, Registered Dietitian, Mountain Park Health Center

Tiffany Reed, Loan Servicing Supervisor II, Freedom Financial Network

