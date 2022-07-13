Arizona Foundation for Women Graduates SHE Leads! Class of 2022
Arizona Foundation for Women, a nonprofit that advocates for women’s causes in Arizona, graduated 29 local women from its second annual women’s-centric leadership program, SHE Leads!™.
The program develops women personally, professionally and philanthropically by enhancing the skills needed to empower not only themselves, but their communities. The curriculum includes topics like growth mindset, diversity and inclusion and building strategic partnerships. Participants work one-on-one with personal mentors, complete personal strength assessments, build strong relationships through after-hours networking and workshop sessions and develop a toolkit to advance themselves personally and professionally.
“The 2022 SHE Leads! class exceeded our highest expectations, and we are proud to recognize their accomplishments,” said Mesha Davis, AFW CEO. “We are confident that the skills these fearless leaders have demonstrated will generate great change for all women in our state.”
A key component of SHE Leads! is giving back and paying it forward. Throughout the six-month program, participants raised more than $72,000 for nonprofits focused on helping Arizona women. The cohort funded the following organizations: Alice’s Place, Check for a Lump, Defenders of Children, Televerde Foundation, Time Out, Inc. and Women’s Health Coalition of Arizona. Additionally, a portion of the funds raised will support the SHE Leads! program moving forward.
The following are the SHE Leads! ™ class of 2022 graduates:
Alexandra Smaak, Assistant Project Manager, Rosendin
Alyxandra Pearce, Information Security Analyst II, Freedom Financial Network
Amanda Williams, BHC Manager, Mountain Park Health Center
Christi Sova, Project Manager, Rosendin
Christina Totah, Operations Coordinator, University of Phoenix
Christine Ferrell, Vice President Private Bank, Enterprise Bank & Trust
Dawn Ben Aziza, Underwriting Supervisor, Freedom Financial Network
Deborah Hoskins, Finance Advisor, University of Phoenix
Diana Batoon, DMD, Dentist, Bonita Dental
Erin Heys, CRM Platform Manager, Sonora Quest Laboratories
Hanna Jones, Sr. Training Specialist, Training & Development, Sunrun Inc.
Jelisa Dallas, Program Manager, Educational Equity, University of Phoenix
Jennifer Koeller, Mentoring Program Manager, Fresh Start Women’s Foundation
Jessica Arnold, Social Media & Content Specialist, Delta Dental of Arizona
Katherine Vawter, Director, Arizona State University
Katia Hollinquest, PayOps Supervisor, Freedom Financial Network
Katie Perez, Information Security Analyst II, Freedom Financial Network
Krystal Harris, Supervisor, Freedom Financial Network
Laura Gonzalez, Supervisor, Freedom Financial Network
Melissa Kovalesky, Cofounder & Managing Director, Families Raising Hope
Melissa Lanouette, Events and Education Manager, Arizona Multihousing Association
Melissa Whitlatch, Supervisor, Talent Acquisition, Freedom Financial Network
Michele Thorne, Executive Director/Founder, DAMES Charities Inc.
Mona Bass, HR Manager
Natosha Edmonds, Senior Corporate Trainer, Freedom Financial Network
Ninja Rodgers, Unit Manager, Freedom Financial Network
Shelly Denny, Acupuncturist, Phoenix Indian Medical Center
Starla Schmidt, Registered Dietitian, Mountain Park Health Center
Tiffany Reed, Loan Servicing Supervisor II, Freedom Financial Network