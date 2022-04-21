Arizona Coyotes Foundation + Bally Sports Arizona Raise $100,000 For Phoenix Children’s

The Arizona Coyotes Foundation, in conjunction with Bally Sports Arizona, raised $100,000 benefiting Phoenix Children’s during its annual charity telethon broadcast on April 14. With this support, the Coyotes Foundation achieved $1 million in lifetime giving to Phoenix Children’s.

“This telethon was possible with the support of the Arizona Coyotes, Bally Sports Arizona and the community,” said Tim Harrison, vice president of corporate partnerships & special events at Phoenix Children’s. “Phoenix Children’s continues its expansion plans to even more cities throughout the state where life-saving care is needed for our patients. The funds raised will help with those expansions and our continued efforts to recruit top talent. Our most heartfelt thanks to everyone that played a role in raising an incredible amount this year.”

The event was broadcast live on Bally Sports Arizona with phone calls answered by former Coyotes Captain Shane Doan, TV color analyst Paul Bissonnette and Coyotes players Lawson Crouse, Christian Fischer and Liam O’Brien. Fans who donated $125 or $450 received an array of incentives, such as an exclusive Crescent Moon logo plush blanket with the option to donate the blanket to Phoenix Children’s, Coyotes game tickets and an authentic black Shane Doan No. 19 Kachina jersey with a personalized message from the Coyotes legend.

“We are thrilled that our annual charity broadcast raised $100,000 for Phoenix Children’s,” said Coyotes president & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “For the past 26 years, the Coyotes have supported Phoenix Children’s, which does such an amazing job helping Valley kids and families in need. We are so grateful to all our generous fans who have helped us reach the $1 million mark in lifetime giving. We are very thankful to our great partner Bally Sports Arizona for all their support with our charity broadcast.”

nhl.com/coyotes/community/coyotescare-foundation