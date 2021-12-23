Arizona Cardinals’ Kelvin Beachum, Larry Fitzgerald Foundation Surprise 100 Boys & Girls Clubs Kids with Holiday Shopping Spree

Arizona Cardinals player Kelvin Beachum and the Larry Fitzgerald Foundation opened the doors of Going, Going, Gone early on Monday to host 100 Club kids from around the Valley for a shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Fitzgerald and Beachum were there to help kids select gear and clothing for Christmas.

The kids were shocked and excited to meet their football heroes while also sharing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shop with them. Jill Johnson, senior director of business development for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley, helped put the event together. “We wanted this to be the last, big holiday shopping event of the year. This was a surprise for the kids,” she said. When our Club kids saw Larry and Kelvin there, they couldn’t believe it! This was one of our best days, and these guys personally made it happen.”

Beachum brought his family to join the festivities and spread the holiday cheer. Beachum spearheads many community programs that aim to end food insecurity, provide clean water access and address education equity. He is the current Arizona Cardinals nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year honor. “You can tell that Kelvin feels a real connection with Club kids,” Johnson said. He was listening to them and getting to know them as they shopped.”

Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. was honored as a Champion for Kids last year by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. He has personally spent many hours with Club kids over the years at different programs. This year’s shopping spree was the largest ever hosted by a Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

“Larry and I have a mutual passion for giving back to the kids in our community,” said Ryan Polosky, marketing manager of Dick’s Sporting Goods. “When Larry reached out to increase our yearly shopping spree attendance from 30 to 100 kids, we jumped at the opportunity to help him and his foundation pull together this unforgettable experience.”

Members of the CONNECT leadership group for BGCAZ volunteered to pair up with youth and teens to help them shop. BGCAZ board member and Arizona Cardinals senior vice president Steve Ryan also joined the shopping experience.

