27 Arizonans Selected for Prestigious Flinn-Brown Civic Leadership Program

The Arizona Center for Civic Leadership at the Flinn Foundation has selected the 2022 Flinn-Brown Fellows, 27 leaders who will participate in Arizona’s most prestigious leadership program on state policy and politics.

The 2022 Fellows represent nine Arizona counties, including the first Flinn-Brown Fellow from La Paz County. About half of the cohort is from outside the Phoenix area, including Flagstaff, Page, Prescott, Quartzsite, Saint David, San Tan Valley, Sonoita, Tucson and Yuma.

Becoming a Flinn-Brown Fellow brings membership in the distinguished Flinn-Brown Network and participation in the Flinn-Brown Academy, a 12-session policy institute that offers unparalleled rigorous learning about Arizona policy and politics — and connections with top state leaders and policy experts. The Academy begins in August and concludes with the annual Flinn-Brown Convention in November, a daylong professional-development gathering for the entire Flinn-Brown Network.

“Flinn-Brown is a chance for these professionals to learn from our state’s top experts,” said Dawn Wallace, Flinn Foundation vice president for civic leadership. “They’ll also build friendships and networks that will advance their understanding of policy and the political landscape — and provide the support they need to become impactful civic leaders throughout Arizona.”

The 2022 Flinn-Brown Fellows, including position, city of residence, and county, are:

Sophie Allen-Etchart : CEO & Founder, Read Better Be Better, Phoenix, Maricopa County

: CEO & Founder, Read Better Be Better, Phoenix, Maricopa County Amanda Burke : Executive Vice President, Center for the Future of Arizona, Phoenix, Maricopa County

: Executive Vice President, Center for the Future of Arizona, Phoenix, Maricopa County Amy Cislak : Principal, Tanque Verde High School, Tucson, Pima County

: Principal, Tanque Verde High School, Tucson, Pima County Michael Deiana Jr .: Education Program Manager, Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, Anthem, Maricopa County

.: Education Program Manager, Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, Anthem, Maricopa County The Honorable Reetika Dhawan : Vice President of Workforce & CTE, Arizona Western College; Governing Board Member, Southwest Technical Education of Yuma, Yuma, Yuma County

: Vice President of Workforce & CTE, Arizona Western College; Governing Board Member, Southwest Technical Education of Yuma, Yuma, Yuma County David Engelthaler : Director, Associate Professor, TGen North, Flagstaff, Coconino County

: Director, Associate Professor, TGen North, Flagstaff, Coconino County Julie Euber: CEO, SARSEF (Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation), Tucson, Pima County

CEO, SARSEF (Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation), Tucson, Pima County The Honorable Brannon Hampton : Financial Advisor, Edward Jones; Vice Mayor, City of Goodyear, Goodyear, Maricopa County

: Financial Advisor, Edward Jones; Vice Mayor, City of Goodyear, Goodyear, Maricopa County Charlinda Haudley : Deputy Scheduler, Office of U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, Tucson, Pima County

: Deputy Scheduler, Office of U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, Tucson, Pima County The Honorable Andrew Hettinger : Magistrate, City of Page, Page, Coconino County

: Magistrate, City of Page, Page, Coconino County Douglas Hockstad : Assistant Vice President, Tech Launch Arizona, Tucson, Pima County

: Assistant Vice President, Tech Launch Arizona, Tucson, Pima County Gabriel Jaramillo : Director, Healthy Communities, Vitalyst Health Foundation, Phoenix, Maricopa County

: Director, Healthy Communities, Vitalyst Health Foundation, Phoenix, Maricopa County The Honorable Sherri Jones : Program Development Specialist, Arizona Department of Economic Security-Child Care Administration; Governing Board Member, Florence Unified School District, San Tan Valley, Pinal County

: Program Development Specialist, Arizona Department of Economic Security-Child Care Administration; Governing Board Member, Florence Unified School District, San Tan Valley, Pinal County Tomás León: President, Equality Health Foundation, Phoenix, Maricopa County

President, Equality Health Foundation, Phoenix, Maricopa County Sarah León : Grants & Community Engagement Director, Phoenix Office of Arts & Culture, Phoenix, Maricopa County

: Grants & Community Engagement Director, Phoenix Office of Arts & Culture, Phoenix, Maricopa County Adam Lopez Falk : Community Program Officer, Arizona Community Foundation, Phoenix, Maricopa County

: Community Program Officer, Arizona Community Foundation, Phoenix, Maricopa County Kim Madrigal : COO, Boys & Girls Club of the Valley, Scottsdale, Maricopa County

: COO, Boys & Girls Club of the Valley, Scottsdale, Maricopa County Darcy Mentone : Director of Communications & Public Affairs, Vail Unified School District, Sonoita, Santa Cruz County

: Director of Communications & Public Affairs, Vail Unified School District, Sonoita, Santa Cruz County Jerry McPherson : Director of Economic Empowerment, Greater Phoenix Urban League, Tempe, Maricopa County

: Director of Economic Empowerment, Greater Phoenix Urban League, Tempe, Maricopa County April Rhodes : CEO, Spectrum Healthcare, Prescott, Yavapai County

: CEO, Spectrum Healthcare, Prescott, Yavapai County Alanna Riggs : Executive Liaison, U.S Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, Ft. Huachuca, Saint David, Cochise County

: Executive Liaison, U.S Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, Ft. Huachuca, Saint David, Cochise County Chris Richardson : Deputy CIO, Arizona State University, Scottsdale, Maricopa County

: Deputy CIO, Arizona State University, Scottsdale, Maricopa County Edgar Soto : Vice President, Pima Community College, Tucson, Pima County

: Vice President, Pima Community College, Tucson, Pima County Hiral Tipirneni : Chair/Healthcare Advocate, HEAL PAC (Health Equity and Access through Leadership), Glendale, Maricopa County

: Chair/Healthcare Advocate, HEAL PAC (Health Equity and Access through Leadership), Glendale, Maricopa County The Honorable Monica Timberlake : Realtor, Valley of the Sun Real Estate; Governing Board Member, Quartzite Elementary School District, Quartzsite, La Paz County

: Realtor, Valley of the Sun Real Estate; Governing Board Member, Quartzite Elementary School District, Quartzsite, La Paz County Kevin Volk : Investor and Housing Builder, Volk Company, Tucson, Pima County

: Investor and Housing Builder, Volk Company, Tucson, Pima County Avery Xola: Voter Education Specialist, Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Queen Creek, Maricopa County

Since 2011, more than 400 Flinn-Brown Fellows have been selected for the Flinn-Brown Fellowship, created to foster civic leaders in Arizona by building knowledge, skills, and a robust network to find solutions for Arizona’s long-term issues.

“The Flinn Foundation believes in investing in people to improve the quality of life in Arizona,” said Tammy McLeod, Ph.D., Flinn Foundation president and CEO. “The Flinn-Brown Fellows are a perfect example of the good that can arise in our state by identifying and supporting future leaders.”

flinn.org