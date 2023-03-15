Visit Make-A-Wish Arizona billboard

2023 Arizona Historymakers Named

Honoring Arizona citizens since 1992 for significant and lasting contributions to the state, the Historical League has named its 2023 Historymakers, who will be celebrated in October. These Arizonans have made lasting contributions to the growth of Arizona and distinguished themselves in diverse areas, including education, the arts, community outreach and scientific research.

“It’s a tremendous honor to name this year’s Historymakers and give them the recognition they deserve for their accomplishments, contributions, service and leadership,” said Diana Smith, the Historymakers Recognition chairman.

The 2023 Arizona Historymakers honorees are:

  • Frank Barrios: Master storyteller focused on the contributions of Phoenix Mexican Americans
  • Dr. Michael Crow: Educator and innovator; ASU has achieved national renown under his leadership
  • Angel Delgadillo: Father of the Mother Road, Historic U.S. Route 66
  • Dolan Ellis: State balladeer and author of more than 300 songs about Arizona
  • The Ira Fulton Family: Home builders and major educational philanthropists
  • Terry Goddard: Preservationist, public servant and activist for transparent government
  • Denise Resnik: Visionary leader who brought compassion and significant change to the treatment of autism
  • Dr. Jeffrey M. Trent: Founder of TGen, revolutionizing the use of each individual’s genome to fight disease
  • Dr. Daniel Von Hoff: Renowned cancer researcher and developer of anti-cancer agents
  • Mrs. Elizabeth White: Restaurateur and inspiration for generations of African Americans

Since 1992, the Historical League has recognized Arizona’s best, brightest and most impactful individuals through its Arizona Historymakers Recognition Program. Past honorees include The Honorable Sandra Day O’Connor, Bill Keane, Eddie Basha, Senator Jon Kyl and Dr. Warren Stewart.

