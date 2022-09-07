Tasty Bites and Creative Cocktails at The Womack

The Womack opened in 2016 in uptown Phoenix as an homage to the Chez Nous Cocktail Lounge, a Phoenix staple for more than 40 years that was originally owned and operated by Andy and Maureen Womack. The Womack aims to recreate the intimate and nostalgic lounge atmosphere of Chez Nous.

“The Womack strives to pay respect to its classic lounge roots by offering well-balanced interpretations of classic cocktail recipes and beautifully plated and curated small bites created by chefs Jeremy Pacheco and Matt Farrell,” said Hannah Jacobs, the bar manager.

Part of Genuine Concepts’ portfolio of restaurants, The Womack has an extensive cocktail menu from classics to jazz-inspired creations like Be the King, a cacao black cherry-infused Old Fashioned, Miles Away, a riff on a sloe gin fizz featuring hibiscus and plum-infused gin, and a Rat Pack Mai Tai.

The Womack’s menu includes meatballs, hummus, shrimp cocktail and several varieties of Noble Bread focaccia, including prosciutto with fig jam and arugula, and mushroom with caramelized onion.

Catch jazz, blues and DJs at The Womack. On Saturday nights, local legend Roscoe Taylor appears, who has been playing at Chez Nous and The Womack for decades.

“The throwback lounge atmosphere draws guests in and keeps them coming back,” Jacobs said. “The intimate and comfortable booth seating paired with a vibrant and well-balanced cocktail has been working its magic with neighborhood regulars and first-time guests alike. Our bar staff is kind, knowledgeable and always prepared to help our guests find the best cocktail fit for their preferences.”

The Womack is open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit thewomack.us