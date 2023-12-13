Visit Foster Alliance

Dec. 13, 2023

Style Unlocked: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Event Ready

All Dressed Up & Everywhere to Go

Gaurav Gupta Ruffle One-Shoulder Side-Slit Evening Gown | $4,025

Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale

neimanmarcus.com

IWC Schaffhausen Ingenieur Automatic | $11,700

IWC, Scottsdale 

iwc.com

Tom Ford Wool Mohair Shelton Tuxedo | $6,690

Tom Ford

tomford.com

Bottega Veneta Knot Clutch | $3,800

Bottega Veneta, Scottsdale

bottegaveneta.com

Oscar de la Renta Crystal Baroque Earrings | $490

Oscar de la Renta

oscardelarenta.com

Altuzarra Draped One Shoulder Gown | $1,995

Bergdorf Goodman

bergdorfgoodman.com

Fully Fashionable

Dashing looks for the littles 

Vineyard Vines Boys Cable Crew | $78

Vineyard Vines, Scottsdale

vineyardvines.com

Burberry Wool Cashmere Jumpsuit | $530

Burberry, Scottsdale

burberry.com

Bony Levy Butterfly Pendant | $295

Bony Levy 

bonylevyjewelry.com

Gap Girls Faux-Leather Jacket | $79.95

Gap, several Valley locations

gap.com

Zunie Metallic Puff Sleve Dress | $58

Nordstrom, Scottsdale

nordstrom.com

Stretchy Mod Suit | $180

Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale

neimanmarcus.com

For the Host

With Gratitude

Salt Cellar Set | $88

Tory Burch, Scottsdale

toryburch.com

Williams Sonoma Original Peppermint Bark | $29.95 – $99.95

Williams Sonoma, Phoenix 

williamssonoma.com

Jenna Leurquin Patisserie Lemon Meringue Pie | $35

JL Patisserie, Phoenix

jlpatisserie.com

Arizona Bamboo Cutting Board | $48

urbAna, several Valley locations

urbanashop.com

White House Design Studio flower arrangements | prices vary

White House Design Studio, Biltmore

whitehouseflowers.com

About Zenobia Mertel

Zenobia Mertel is Frontdoors Magazine’s Lifestyle Editor and covers a mix of Arts and Culture topics for the media company. She also works as an on-air host and columnist for Inspired Media 360, focusing on people, places, life and style.
