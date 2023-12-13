Style Unlocked: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Event Ready
All Dressed Up & Everywhere to Go
Gaurav Gupta Ruffle One-Shoulder Side-Slit Evening Gown | $4,025
Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale
IWC Schaffhausen Ingenieur Automatic | $11,700
IWC, Scottsdale
Tom Ford Wool Mohair Shelton Tuxedo | $6,690
Tom Ford
Bottega Veneta Knot Clutch | $3,800
Bottega Veneta, Scottsdale
Oscar de la Renta Crystal Baroque Earrings | $490
Oscar de la Renta
Altuzarra Draped One Shoulder Gown | $1,995
Bergdorf Goodman
Fully Fashionable
Dashing looks for the littles
Vineyard Vines Boys Cable Crew | $78
Vineyard Vines, Scottsdale
Burberry Wool Cashmere Jumpsuit | $530
Burberry, Scottsdale
Bony Levy Butterfly Pendant | $295
Bony Levy
Gap Girls Faux-Leather Jacket | $79.95
Gap, several Valley locations
Zunie Metallic Puff Sleve Dress | $58
Nordstrom, Scottsdale
Stretchy Mod Suit | $180
Neiman Marcus, Scottsdale
For the Host
With Gratitude
Salt Cellar Set | $88
Tory Burch, Scottsdale
Williams Sonoma Original Peppermint Bark | $29.95 – $99.95
Williams Sonoma, Phoenix
Jenna Leurquin Patisserie Lemon Meringue Pie | $35
JL Patisserie, Phoenix
Arizona Bamboo Cutting Board | $48
urbAna, several Valley locations
White House Design Studio flower arrangements | prices vary
White House Design Studio, Biltmore